VOMITORY mit neuem Video

Die Death-Metal-Urgesteine VOMITORY haben, via Metal Blade Records, ein neues Musikvideo bei YouTube online gestellt. Der Track 'For Gore and Country' entstammt dem neuen Album "In Death Throes", welches am 10.04.2026 veröffentlicht wird.







"In Death Throes" Trackliste:





01. Rapture in Rupture

02. For Gore and Country

03. Forever Scorned

04. Wrath Unbound

05. In Death Throes

06. Cataclysmic Fleshfront

07. Two and a Half Men

08. Erased in Red

09. The Zombie War General

10. Oblivion Protocol





Vomitory - For Gore and Country (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voOD1qQ9BYY=RDvoOD1qQ9BYY&start_radio=1

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: vomitory in death throes for gore and country