VOMITORY mit neuem Video

Die Death-Metal-Urgesteine VOMITORY haben, via Metal Blade Records, ein neues Musikvideo bei YouTube online gestellt. Der Track 'For Gore and Country' entstammt dem neuen Album "In Death Throes", welches am 10.04.2026 veröffentlicht wird.
"In Death Throes" Trackliste:
01. Rapture in Rupture
02. For Gore and Country
03. Forever Scorned
04. Wrath Unbound
05. In Death Throes
06. Cataclysmic Fleshfront
07. Two and a Half Men
08. Erased in Red
09. The Zombie War General
10. Oblivion Protocol
Vomitory - For Gore and Country (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voOD1qQ9BYY=RDvoOD1qQ9BYY&start_radio=1
