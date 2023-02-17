VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY mit Live-Scheibe

Um ihre kommende Live-Scheibe "Through Space and Time (Alive in Athens 2020)" entsprechend anzufeuern, präsentieren uns die Jungs von VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY mit 'Zvara' eine Kostprobe.

Das Album erscheint am 03. März über Napalm Records und hat folgende Songs am Start:

CD 1:

1. Welcome

2. Age Of Aquarius

3. Part V

4. Nova

5. Perdikomata

6. Skaros

7. Dance Of Night

8. Zvara



CD 2:



1. Arrival

2. Father Sun

3. Millennium Blues

4. Ti Kako

5. Audience I

6. Cosmic Soul

7. For The Innocent

8. Audience II

9. Karakolia