VENATOR im Wettlauf zum Ruhm

Die österreichische Heavy Metal-Kapelle VENATOR konnte 2022 mit dem Debütalbum "Echoes From The Gutter" ordentlich Staub in der hiesigen Szene aufwirbeln. Nun steht mit dem Album "Psychodrome" die zweite Scheibe an, die am 25. April wieder bei Dying Victims Productions erscheint. Mit 'Race To Glory' gibt es nun bereits den dritten Vorab-Track zum Lauschen.

Race To Glory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEstKgg5clg