TRIUMPH OF DEATH mit Live-Scheibe

Mit "Resurrection Of The Flesh" steht ein neues Live-Album aus dem Hause TRIUMPH OF DEATH in den Startlöchern.
Das gute Stück wurde in Houston, München und Portugal aufgenommen und erscheint am 10. November über Noise/BMG
Anbei die Tracks:
1. The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)
2. Massacra
3. Maniac
4. Blood Insanity
5. Decapitator
6. Crucifixion
7. Reaper
8. Horus/Aggressor
9. Revelations Of Doom
10. Messiah
11. Visions Of Mortality
12. Triumph Of Death
