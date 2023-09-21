TRIUMPH OF DEATH mit Live-Scheibe

Mit "Resurrection Of The Flesh" steht ein neues Live-Album aus dem Hause TRIUMPH OF DEATH in den Startlöchern.

Das gute Stück wurde in Houston, München und Portugal aufgenommen und erscheint am 10. November über Noise/BMG

Anbei die Tracks:

1. The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)

2. Massacra

3. Maniac

4. Blood Insanity

5. Decapitator

6. Crucifixion

7. Reaper

8. Horus/Aggressor

9. Revelations Of Doom

10. Messiah

11. Visions Of Mortality

12. Triumph Of Death



