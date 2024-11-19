THY KINGDOM WILL BURN stellt ersten Song vom neuen Album online

Das dritte Studioalbum "The Loss and Redemption" von THY KINGDOM WILL BURN ist in den Startlöchern und kommt am 17.01.2025 auf den Markt.

Nach den Langspielern "Thy Kingdom Will Burn" und "The Void and the Vengeance" steht die nächste Welle finnischen Melodic Death Metals vor der Tür. Um die Wartezeit ein wenig zu verkürzen stellt die Band via Scarlet Rcords jetzt den ersten Song bei YouTube online.

"The Loss and Redemption"

1. Perpetual Void

2. Obscure Existence

3. Martyrs of Killing Floor

4. Forever in Dark

5. Escape From Solitude

6. Suffering Sky

7. They Have Come

8. Dreams of Calamity

9. To End of Times

10. Sydänyö