THE HIVES: Neue Single
11.07.2023 | 19:16
1. Bogus Operandi
Mit 'Rigor Mortis Radio' melden sich die Rocker von THE HIVES zurück.
Das dazugehörige Album hört auf den Namen "The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons" und hat folgende Songs im Gepäck:
1. Bogus Operandi
2. Trapdoor Solution
3. Countdown To Shutdown
4. Rigor Mortis Radio
5. Stick Up
6. Smoke & Mirrors
7. Crash Into The Weekend
8. Two Kinds Of Trouble
9. The Way The Story Goes
10. The Bomb
11. What Did I Ever Do To You?
12. Step Out Of The Way
