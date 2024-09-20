TEMPLE OF DREAD schreit schwarz
20.09.2024 | 11:24
Die deutschen Death Metaller TEMPLE OF DREAD haben die letzte Single 'Black Scream' ihres neuen Albums "God Of The Godless" veröffentlicht, das am 4. Oktober 2024 über Testimony Records auf CD, LP und in digitalen Formaten erscheinen wird.
Black Scream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mh2HmXI6_so
