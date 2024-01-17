STRIKER: Mit Sonnenbrille und Saxophon zurück in die 80er
17.01.2024 | 22:28
Heute hat die Metalband STRIKER aus Kanada das Video von 'Give It All' veröffentlicht, in dem sie dem Zeitgeist des coolen Jahrzehnts huldigt. Das Lied ist vom neuen Album "Ultrapower", das am 2. Februar herauskommen soll.
