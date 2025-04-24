SONIC BREED: Neue Single

Vom Thrash-Metal-Projekt SONIC BREED aus Norwegen gibt es die neue, digitale Single 'The Die Is Cast'. Ein Solo spielt Gastmusiker Michael Gilbert von FLOTSAM AND JETSAM.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAC4_K0Sqko

