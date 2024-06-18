SOLSTAFIR: Neuer Song 'Hin Helga Kvöl' veröffentlicht

Die Isländer von SOLSTAFIR haben eine neue Single mit dem Titel 'Hin Helga Kvöl' veröffentlicht. Gleichzeitig hat die Band bekannt gegeben, dass sie nun bei Century Media unter Vertrag ist.



"It is a song about dying", sagt Sänger und Gitarrist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason. "It is about the realization that you will die sooner than later and consciously witnessing the end of your own world. It is ones own personal idea of Ragnarök - or Armageddon. What happens afterwards? Are we reborn or are we simply food for the worms "

Quelle: Century Media Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: solstafir neue single hin helga kvoel plattenvertrag century media