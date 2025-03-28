SLUG COMPARISON: Neuer Clip

Am 9. Mai soll das Album mit dem umfänglichen Titel "A Battle To The End Fought On The Edge Of A Knife" von SLUG COMPARISON, Nebenprojekt von FENs Doug Harrison, herauskommen. Heute wurde ein Audioclip zum Eröffner 'Wish To Adapt' veröffentlicht.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCntMSHpp1A

