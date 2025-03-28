SLUG COMPARISON: Neuer Clip
Kommentieren
28.03.2025 | 22:45
Am 9. Mai soll das Album mit dem umfänglichen Titel "A Battle To The End Fought On The Edge Of A Knife" von SLUG COMPARISON, Nebenprojekt von FENs Doug Harrison, herauskommen. Heute wurde ein Audioclip zum Eröffner 'Wish To Adapt' veröffentlicht.
Am 9. Mai soll das Album mit dem umfänglichen Titel "A Battle To The End Fought On The Edge Of A Knife" von SLUG COMPARISON, Nebenprojekt von FENs Doug Harrison, herauskommen. Heute wurde ein Audioclip zum Eröffner 'Wish To Adapt' veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCntMSHpp1A
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- slug comparison a battle to the end fought on the edge of a knife wish to adapt
0 Kommentare