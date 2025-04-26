SENNA: Neue Single 'Drunk Dial Anthem' veröffentlicht

Die Mannheimer Metalcore-Band SENNA hat mit 'Drunk Dial Anthem' eine weitere Single aus ihrem Debütalbum "Stranger To Love" veröffentlicht.

Das Album wird am 23.05.2025 via SharpTone Records erscheinen.



Bereits im Vorfeld sind die Songs 'High Note', 'Rain', 'Blackout, und Hurricane' erschienen.



Zur aktuellen Veröffentlichung sagt die Band: "You never imagined a time without this person. For reasons beyond your reach they are not part of your life anymore, may it be through circumstances that life throws at you or the sudden realisation that your personalities reshaped each other incompatible. Drunk Dial Anthem captures the exact moment and feeling - something between loneliness, comfort and obsession - where you just want to hear its fine by this very person."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Hurricane

2. Rain

3. Blackout

4. High Note

5. Bodyguard

6. Drunk Dial Anthem

7. Potential

8. Breeze

9. Cliffhanger

10. NS:LC

11. Polarised feat. Our Mirage

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.