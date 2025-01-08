SAOR mit neuem Video

SAOR hat bekannt gegeben, dass ein neues und besonderes Video bei Youtube online ist. Der Song 'The Sylvan Embrace' ist ein Instrumentalstück in Kooperation mit Jo Quail und auch bei allen gängigen Streamingplattformen (z.B. Spotify) verfügbar.

Der Track wird auch auf dem, für den 07.02.2025 angekündigten, Album "Amidst the Ruins" sein, welches via Season Of Mist veröffentlicht wird.



"Amidst the Ruins"

1 Amidst the Ruins

2 Echoes of the Ancient Land

3 Glen of Sorrow

4 The Sylvan Embrace

5 Rebirth

SAOR - "The Sylvan Embrace" (feat. Jo Quail) (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMkOeBpSGYo