RIOGHAN: Neue EP

Die finnische Musikerin RIOGHAN hat Ende letzten Jahres ihr Debütalbum "Different Kinds Of Losses" herausgebracht. Aktuell arbeitet sie an ihrem zweiten Album.

Doch zuvor wird am 15.12.2023 die EP "Covers III" via Inverse Records erscheinen. Auf dieser EP befinden sich drei Coverversionen, deren Originale nicht unterschiedlicher sein können.



So sind folgende Songs enthalten:

1. Toxic (BRITNEY SPEARS)

2. Sweat Death (KING DUDE feat. SHANNON FUNCHESS)

2. Lethean (KATATONIA)



Während die Single 'Toxic' vor gut einem Monat erschienen ist, folgte nun 'Sweat Death'.



Dazu sagt die Musikerin: "'Sweet Death' became my favorite song that instant when I heard King Dudes Death-album for the first time. It also became obvious, that this song had to be visited, if I only could find a suitable duet-partner. And of course we did, Tony Kaikkonen agreed to sing with me on this release too. Instrumentally we turned the song a bit to the heavier side, and for vocals we channeled our inner gothic atmosphere. All in all, a lovely song, where the lyrics also let you sink into the darkening autumn nights."