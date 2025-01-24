RICKY WARWICK mit neuem Vorab-Track
Kommentieren
24.01.2025 | 14:57
Auch schon Soloalbum Numero acht hat Ricky Warwick (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY, THIN LIZZY) mittlerweile in der Mache. Am 14. März erscheint "Blood Ties" bei Earache Records. Als kleiner Appetizer für euch dient hier 'The Crickets Stayed In Clovis'.
The Crickets Stayed In Clovis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSCoLU9yW7o
- Quelle:
- Earache Records
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- ricky warwick the crickets stayed in clovis blood ties earache records
0 Kommentare