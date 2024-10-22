RATS OF GOMORRAH: Debütalbum "Infectious Vermin" erscheint im Januar
Die deutsche Death-Metal-Band RATS OF GOMORRAH wird am 17.01.2025 ihr Debütalbum mit dem Namen "Infectious Vermin" veröffentlichen. Erscheinen wird das Erstlingswerk via Testimony Records als CD, LP, Kassette und digital.
Das Duo, bestehend aus Gitarrist und Sänger Daniel Stelling and Schlagzeuger Moritz Paulsen, hat als Vorgeschmack ein Video zum Song 'Swarming Death' herausgebracht.
Daniel Stelling sagt dazu: "This track is an amalgamation of everything we have to offer: a lot of blegh, grooves, hard hitting drums and a catchy chorus! Lyrically, 'Swarming Death' spins forth the tale of our track 'Rats Of Gomorrah' (from the predecessor band DIVIDESS "Oblitherion", 2021), which is about none other than world domination!"
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Swarming Death
02. Face No Consequence
03. Tails Unknown
04. Narcissus
05. Rise from the Abyss
06. Rattenkönigin
07. Night Orbit
08. Asleep on a Dagger
09. Strychnos
10. Towers, Ropes and Knives
11. Judas Goat
12. Cosmicide
13. Vat of Acid
Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- rats of gomorrah infectious vermin swarming death debuetalbum neuer song daniel stelling motitz paulsen testimony records
