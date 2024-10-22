RATS OF GOMORRAH: Debütalbum

Die deutsche Death-Metal-Band RATS OF GOMORRAH wird am 17.01.2025 ihr Debütalbum mit dem Namen "Infectious Vermin" veröffentlichen. Erscheinen wird das Erstlingswerk via Testimony Records als CD, LP, Kassette und digital.



Das Duo, bestehend aus Gitarrist und Sänger Daniel Stelling and Schlagzeuger Moritz Paulsen, hat als Vorgeschmack ein Video zum Song 'Swarming Death' herausgebracht.



Daniel Stelling sagt dazu: "This track is an amalgamation of everything we have to offer: a lot of blegh, grooves, hard hitting drums and a catchy chorus! Lyrically, 'Swarming Death' spins forth the tale of our track 'Rats Of Gomorrah' (from the predecessor band DIVIDESS "Oblitherion", 2021), which is about none other than world domination!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Swarming Death

02. Face No Consequence

03. Tails Unknown

04. Narcissus

05. Rise from the Abyss

06. Rattenkönigin

07. Night Orbit

08. Asleep on a Dagger

09. Strychnos

10. Towers, Ropes and Knives

11. Judas Goat

12. Cosmicide

13. Vat of Acid



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.





