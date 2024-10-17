QUIESCENT MANTIS mit Liveclip

Einen Liveclip von 'This Is The End' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Here Comes The Swarm" hat die Metalformation QUIESCENT MANTIS (USA) online gestellt.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK3ILq86HVk

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: quiescent mantis here comes the swarm this is the end liveclip