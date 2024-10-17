QUIESCENT MANTIS mit Liveclip
Kommentieren
17.10.2024 | 21:47
Einen Liveclip von 'This Is The End' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Here Comes The Swarm" hat die Metalformation QUIESCENT MANTIS (USA) online gestellt.
Einen Liveclip von 'This Is The End' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Here Comes The Swarm" hat die Metalformation QUIESCENT MANTIS (USA) online gestellt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK3ILq86HVk
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- quiescent mantis here comes the swarm this is the end liveclip
0 Kommentare