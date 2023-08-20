PRIMORDIAL: Neues Album

Bevor am 29. September über Metal Blade Records mit "How It Ends" das neue PRIMORDIAL-Album erscheint, präsentieren uns die Jungs einen kleinen Vorgeschmack.

Hier ist 'Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan' sowie die Trackliste:

01 How It Ends

02 Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust

03 We Shall Not Serve

04 Traidisiúnta

05 Pilgrimage To The World's End

06 Nothing New Under The Sun

07 Call To Cernunnos

08 All Against All

09 Death Holy Death

10 Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan