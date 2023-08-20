PRIMORDIAL: Neues Album
20.08.2023 | 23:08
Bevor am 29. September über Metal Blade Records mit "How It Ends" das neue PRIMORDIAL-Album erscheint, präsentieren uns die Jungs einen kleinen Vorgeschmack.
Hier ist 'Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan' sowie die Trackliste:
01 How It Ends
02 Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust
03 We Shall Not Serve
04 Traidisiúnta
05 Pilgrimage To The World's End
06 Nothing New Under The Sun
07 Call To Cernunnos
08 All Against All
09 Death Holy Death
10 Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan
