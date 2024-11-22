POWERWOLF kündigt für 2025 Tour an
POWERWOLF kündigt bereits für 2025 ein weiteres großes Highlight an: die "Summer Of The Wicked" 2025 Headliner-Tour durch Europa mit fünf großen Shows in Deutschland!
"Summer Of The Wicked" Tour 2025
06.06.25 FR Nancy / Heavy Week-End
07.06.25 DE Nürnberg / Rock im Park
08.06.25 DE Nürburg / Rock am Ring
10.06.25 FR Toulouse / Zenith (+ Dragonforce)
11.06.25 FR Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier (+ Dragonforce)
13.06.25 AT Nickelsdorf / Nova Rock
15.06.25 NL Leeuwarden / Into The Grave
17.06.25 FR Lille / Zenith (+ Dragonforce)
20.06.25 DE Rostock / Stadthalle (+ Dragonforce)
21.06.25 DK Kopenhagen / Copenhell
22.06.25 SE Huskvarna / Folkets Park (+ Amaranthe & Dragonforce)
24.06.25 SE Uppsala / Fyrishov (+ Amaranthe & Dragonforce)
25.06.25 NO Oslo / Tons Of Rock
27.06.25 EE Tallinn / Tallinn Rock Festival
28.06.25 FI Helsinki / Tuska Festival
30.06.25 PL Lodz / Atlas Arena (+ Epica & Dragonforce)
02.07.25 HU Dunaujvaros /Rockmaraton
04.07.25 DE Ballenstedt / Rockharz Festival
11.07.25 DE Saarbrücken / E-Werk Open Air (+ Warkings)
13.07.25 CZ Vizovice / Masters Of Rock
02.08.25 RO Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest
09.08.25 ES Villena / Leyendas Del Rock
Quelle:
Napalm Records/Head Of Promotion
Redakteur:
Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- powerwolf summer of the wicked 2025 headliner tour
