POWERWOLF kündigt für 2025 Tour an

POWERWOLF kündigt bereits für 2025 ein weiteres großes Highlight an: die "Summer Of The Wicked" 2025 Headliner-Tour durch Europa mit fünf großen Shows in Deutschland!



"Summer Of The Wicked" Tour 2025

06.06.25 FR  Nancy / Heavy Week-End

07.06.25 DE  Nürnberg / Rock im Park

08.06.25 DE  Nürburg / Rock am Ring

10.06.25 FR  Toulouse / Zenith (+ Dragonforce)

11.06.25 FR  Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier (+ Dragonforce)

13.06.25 AT  Nickelsdorf / Nova Rock

15.06.25 NL  Leeuwarden / Into The Grave

17.06.25 FR  Lille / Zenith (+ Dragonforce)

20.06.25 DE  Rostock / Stadthalle (+ Dragonforce)

21.06.25 DK  Kopenhagen / Copenhell

22.06.25 SE  Huskvarna / Folkets Park (+ Amaranthe & Dragonforce)

24.06.25 SE  Uppsala / Fyrishov (+ Amaranthe & Dragonforce)

25.06.25 NO  Oslo / Tons Of Rock

27.06.25 EE  Tallinn / Tallinn Rock Festival

28.06.25 FI  Helsinki / Tuska Festival

30.06.25 PL  Lodz / Atlas Arena (+ Epica & Dragonforce)

02.07.25 HU  Dunaujvaros /Rockmaraton

04.07.25 DE  Ballenstedt / Rockharz Festival

11.07.25 DE  Saarbrücken / E-Werk Open Air (+ Warkings)

13.07.25 CZ  Vizovice / Masters Of Rock

02.08.25 RO  Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest

09.08.25 ES  Villena / Leyendas Del Rock