PAISAUNT veröffentlicht Debütalbum "Life and Other Horrors"
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Via Naturmacht Productions wird am 10.04.2026, das Debütalbum "Life and Other Horrors", der finnischen Black-Metal-Band PAISAUNT veröffentlicht. Der Langspieler kann bereits auf der Bandcampseite des Labels vorbestellt werden. Eine Hörprobe gibt es mit den Songs 'Every Grief I Meet' und 'The Cold Evening Glow' ebenfalls.
"Life and Other Horrors" Trackliste:
01. Every Grief I Meet
02. Withered Husks Of Some Dead Memory
03. Thy Soul Shall Find Itself Alone
04. Maladaptive Daydreaming
05. The Cold Evening Glow
06. The Faithful Beauty Of The Stars
07. Dawn
- Quelle:
- Naturmacht Productions
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- paisaunt life and other horrors
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