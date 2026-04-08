PAISAUNT veröffentlicht Debütalbum

Via Naturmacht Productions wird am 10.04.2026, das Debütalbum "Life and Other Horrors", der finnischen Black-Metal-Band PAISAUNT veröffentlicht. Der Langspieler kann bereits auf der Bandcampseite des Labels vorbestellt werden. Eine Hörprobe gibt es mit den Songs 'Every Grief I Meet' und 'The Cold Evening Glow' ebenfalls.





"Life and Other Horrors" Trackliste:



01. Every Grief I Meet

02. Withered Husks Of Some Dead Memory

03. Thy Soul Shall Find Itself Alone

04. Maladaptive Daydreaming

05. The Cold Evening Glow

06. The Faithful Beauty Of The Stars

07. Dawn

Quelle: Naturmacht Productions Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: paisaunt life and other horrors