Neues Video von SPIRITWORLD
Das neue Album "Helldorado" ist auf dem Markt und pünktlich zum Rreleasetermin hat SPIRITWORLD ein neues Video bei Youtube online gestellt.
'Waiting On The Reaper' ist nach 'Abilene Grime' eine weitere Auskopplung, des via Century Media Records veröffentlichten Albums.
"Helldorado" Trackliste:
01-Abilene Grime
02-No Vacancy In Heaven
03-Western Stars & The Apocalypse
04-Bird Song Of Death
05-Prayer Lips
06-Waiting On The Reaper
07-Oblivion
08-Cleansing
09-Stigmata Scars
10-Annihilism
Waiting On The Reaper (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlVkav1Sf9s
