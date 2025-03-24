Neues Video von SPIRITWORLD

Das neue Album "Helldorado" ist auf dem Markt und pünktlich zum Rreleasetermin hat SPIRITWORLD ein neues Video bei Youtube online gestellt.



'Waiting On The Reaper' ist nach 'Abilene Grime' eine weitere Auskopplung, des via Century Media Records veröffentlichten Albums.





"Helldorado" Trackliste:



01-Abilene Grime

02-No Vacancy In Heaven

03-Western Stars & The Apocalypse

04-Bird Song Of Death

05-Prayer Lips

06-Waiting On The Reaper

07-Oblivion

08-Cleansing

09-Stigmata Scars

10-Annihilism



Waiting On The Reaper (OFFICIAL VIDEO)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlVkav1Sf9s

Quelle: Century Media Records