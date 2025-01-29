Neues Video von SAOR
29.01.2025 | 16:46
Aus dem neuen Album "Amidst the Ruins" ist jetzt ein weiteres Video von SAOR bei Youtube online. Nach 'The Sylvan Embrace' ist 'Rebirth' die zweite Auskopplung des für den 07.02.2025 angekündigten Langspielers.
"Amidst the Ruins"
1 Amidst the Ruins
2 Echoes of the Ancient Land
3 Glen of Sorrow
4 The Sylvan Embrace
5 Rebirth
Saor - Rebirth (Official Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSvHI7EHyAw
