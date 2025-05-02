Neues Lyric-Video von UNDER RUINS

"Age Of The Void", das Debütalbum der deutschen Epic Metaller UNDER RUINS, ist ab sofort über FHM Records erhältlich!

Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, hat die Band ein weiteres Lyric-Video zum Song 'Crimson Seas Of Courage' veröffentlicht:

Crimson Seas Of Courage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWyv51D7CSU