Neues Lyric-Video von UNDER RUINS
02.05.2025 | 14:26
"Age Of The Void", das Debütalbum der deutschen Epic Metaller UNDER RUINS, ist ab sofort über FHM Records erhältlich!
Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, hat die Band ein weiteres Lyric-Video zum Song 'Crimson Seas Of Courage' veröffentlicht:
Crimson Seas Of Courage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWyv51D7CSU
