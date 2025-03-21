Neues Livealbum von GARY MOORE

Provogue wird das Live-Vermächtnis "Live - From Baloise Session" von GARY MOORE am 23. Mai veröffentlichen. Das Album wird auf CD/Blu-ray, 2LP blau und auch marmorgelb geflammt (web-exklusiv) erscheinen und auch digital erhältlich sein.

Die Songs wurden am 13. November 2008 bei der Baloise Session live mitgeschnitten.

Als ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es das Live-Video zu 'Since I Met You Baby' zu sehen.

Since I Met You Baby

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brPD9-TfcZQ

"Live - From Baloise Session" Album Tracklist:

01. Oh, Pretty Woman

02. Since I Met You Baby

03. Thirty Days (To Come Back Home)

04. I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know

05. Don't Believe A Word

06. Still Got The Blues

07. Walking By Myself

08. The Blues Is Alright