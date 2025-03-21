Neues Livealbum von GARY MOORE
Kommentieren
Provogue wird das Live-Vermächtnis "Live - From Baloise Session" von GARY MOORE am 23. Mai veröffentlichen. Das Album wird auf CD/Blu-ray, 2LP blau und auch marmorgelb geflammt (web-exklusiv) erscheinen und auch digital erhältlich sein.
Die Songs wurden am 13. November 2008 bei der Baloise Session live mitgeschnitten.
Als ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es das Live-Video zu 'Since I Met You Baby' zu sehen.
Since I Met You Baby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brPD9-TfcZQ
"Live - From Baloise Session" Album Tracklist:
01. Oh, Pretty Woman
02. Since I Met You Baby
03. Thirty Days (To Come Back Home)
04. I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
05. Don't Believe A Word
06. Still Got The Blues
07. Walking By Myself
08. The Blues Is Alright
- Quelle:
- Mascot Label Group
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- gary moore since i met you baby live from baloise session provogue
0 Kommentare