Neues Album von THE BLEAK PICTURE angekündigt
Das finnische Duo THE BLEAK PICTURE, bestehend aus Jussi Hänninen und Tero Ruohonen, kündigt für den 27.06.2025 die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums an. Der Nachfolger des atmosphärisch-düsteren Vorgängers Meaningless (2024) trägt den Titel Shades of Life und erscheint erneut via Ardua Music.
Mit 'Without The I' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk.
"Shades of Life" Trackliste:
01-Plagued By Sorrow
02-Absolution
03-Code Of Ethics
04-Without The I
05-Circular Reflection
06-Silent Exit
07-City Of Ghosts
Without The I (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spij36-AbXM
