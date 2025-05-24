Neues Album von THE BLEAK PICTURE angekündigt

Das finnische Duo THE BLEAK PICTURE, bestehend aus Jussi Hänninen und Tero Ruohonen, kündigt für den 27.06.2025 die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums an. Der Nachfolger des atmosphärisch-düsteren Vorgängers Meaningless (2024) trägt den Titel Shades of Life und erscheint erneut via Ardua Music.

Mit 'Without The I' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk.





"Shades of Life" Trackliste:





01-Plagued By Sorrow

02-Absolution

03-Code Of Ethics

04-Without The I

05-Circular Reflection

06-Silent Exit

07-City Of Ghosts





Without The I (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spij36-AbXM

Quelle: THE BLEAK PICTURE Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: the bleak picture shades of life without the i