Neuer Vorab-Track von AUSTERE

Die australischen Depressive Black Metaller AUSTERE stellen mit 'Storm Within My Heart' einen weiteren Song von ihrer neuen und fünften Platte "The Stillness Of Dissolution" vor.

Diese erscheint am 6. Juni via Prophecy Productions.

Storm Within My Heart

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKcJ1HljgMs

"The Stillness Of Dissolution"-Tracklist:

1. Dissolved Exile

2. Time Awry

3. Redolent Foulness

4. The Downfall

5. Rusted Veins

6. Storm Within My Heart