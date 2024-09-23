Neuer Clip von THEIGNS & THRALLS

Die Folk-Metal-Gruppe THEIGNS & THRALLS hat einen Textclip zu 'Now My Life Is Done' aus dem soeben erschienenen Album "The Keep & The Spire" online gestellt.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lda5fgxJ9pk

