Neuer Clip von THEIGNS & THRALLS
23.09.2024 | 21:33
Die Folk-Metal-Gruppe THEIGNS & THRALLS hat einen Textclip zu 'Now My Life Is Done' aus dem soeben erschienenen Album "The Keep & The Spire" online gestellt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lda5fgxJ9pk
