NORTHBORN gibt sein Debüt

Die schwedische Symphonic/Melodic-Death-Metal-Band NORTHBORN wird am 22.05.2026 sein gleichnamiges Debütalbum "Northborn" veröffentlichen. Jüngst wurde via Art Gates Records die Auskopplung 'Yokai Of The Lake' online gestellt.







"Northborn" Trackliste:



01. Hymn Of The North Star

02. Tale Of Lies

03. Fireborn

04. Children Of The Frost

05. Helldamned

06. The Wolf's Curse

07. Dreamhaunter

08. The Fimbul Scourge

09. Yokai Of The Lake

10. A Warrior's Fate





orthborn - Yokai of the Lake (Official Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZP6_EuXopA

Quelle: NORTHBORN Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: northborn yokai of the lake