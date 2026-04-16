NORTHBORN gibt sein Debüt
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Die schwedische Symphonic/Melodic-Death-Metal-Band NORTHBORN wird am 22.05.2026 sein gleichnamiges Debütalbum "Northborn" veröffentlichen. Jüngst wurde via Art Gates Records die Auskopplung 'Yokai Of The Lake' online gestellt.
"Northborn" Trackliste:
01. Hymn Of The North Star
02. Tale Of Lies
03. Fireborn
04. Children Of The Frost
05. Helldamned
06. The Wolf's Curse
07. Dreamhaunter
08. The Fimbul Scourge
09. Yokai Of The Lake
10. A Warrior's Fate
orthborn - Yokai of the Lake (Official Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZP6_EuXopA
- Quelle:
- NORTHBORN Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- northborn yokai of the lake
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