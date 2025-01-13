NECROMANIAC mit Debütalbum
Kommentieren
NECROMANIAC hat heute sein Debütalbum "Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable" via Invictus Productions veröffenlticht. Die Black-Death-Metaller aus England haben sich 2011 gegründet und bisher 2 Demos, sowie eine EP heraus gebracht. Aktuell ist die Scheibe, als Download, bei Bandcamp erhältlich.
"Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable"
1 Caput Draconis
2 Daemonomantia
3 Grave Mound Oath
4 Calling Forth the Shade
5 Great Is the Thirst of the Restless Dead
6 Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7 Conjuration of St. Cyprian
8 Swedenborg's Skull
9 Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
- Quelle:
- NECROMANIAC Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- necromaniac
0 Kommentare