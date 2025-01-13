NECROMANIAC mit Debütalbum

NECROMANIAC hat heute sein Debütalbum "Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable" via Invictus Productions veröffenlticht. Die Black-Death-Metaller aus England haben sich 2011 gegründet und bisher 2 Demos, sowie eine EP heraus gebracht. Aktuell ist die Scheibe, als Download, bei Bandcamp erhältlich.



"Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable"

1 Caput Draconis

2 Daemonomantia

3 Grave Mound Oath

4 Calling Forth the Shade

5 Great Is the Thirst of the Restless Dead

6 Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)

7 Conjuration of St. Cyprian

8 Swedenborg's Skull

9 Necromancess / Cauda Draconis