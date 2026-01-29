MYSTFALL kündigt neues Album an

Mit "Embers of A Dying World" kündigt MYSTFALL sein zweites Studioalbum, für den 20.03.2026 an. Unterstützt wird die Symphonic-Metal-Band dabei von Scarlet Records.







"Embers of A Dying World" Trackliste:





01. Whispers In The Tempest

02. Embers Of A Dying World

03. Guardians Of The Earth

04. The Nectar And The Pain

05. Sleeper In The Abyss

06. Fading Memories

07. Crimson Dawn

08. Cosmic Legends

09. Echoes Of Archadia

10. Remnants Of Tomorrow

Quelle: Scarlet Records Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: mystfall embers of a dying world