MYSTFALL kündigt neues Album an
29.01.2026 | 13:53
Mit "Embers of A Dying World" kündigt MYSTFALL sein zweites Studioalbum, für den 20.03.2026 an. Unterstützt wird die Symphonic-Metal-Band dabei von Scarlet Records.
"Embers of A Dying World" Trackliste:
01. Whispers In The Tempest
02. Embers Of A Dying World
03. Guardians Of The Earth
04. The Nectar And The Pain
05. Sleeper In The Abyss
06. Fading Memories
07. Crimson Dawn
08. Cosmic Legends
09. Echoes Of Archadia
10. Remnants Of Tomorrow
