MASQUERAGE mit Albumankündigung
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Die Power-Metal-Band MASQUERAGE (ehemals THE UNCHAINED) hat für den 29.05.2026 das neue Album "Atomic Spies" angekündigt. Zuletzt erschien, via Inverse Records, die Single 'The Devil To Pay' auf YouTube.
"Atomic Spies" Trackliste:
01. On The Edge Of Beliefs
02. Atomic Spies
03. The Devil To Pay
04. In The Vault
05. By Design
06. Everfrost
07. The Healthiest Man To Die
08. Pain Of Punishment
09. Waves
Masquerage - The Devil To Pay (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrAUK4ePL7E
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- masquerage the devil to pay atomic spies
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