MASQUERAGE mit Albumankündigung

Die Power-Metal-Band MASQUERAGE (ehemals THE UNCHAINED) hat für den 29.05.2026 das neue Album "Atomic Spies" angekündigt. Zuletzt erschien, via Inverse Records, die Single 'The Devil To Pay' auf YouTube.







"Atomic Spies" Trackliste:





01. On The Edge Of Beliefs

02. Atomic Spies

03. The Devil To Pay

04. In The Vault

05. By Design

06. Everfrost

07. The Healthiest Man To Die

08. Pain Of Punishment

09. Waves





Masquerage - The Devil To Pay (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrAUK4ePL7E

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: masquerage the devil to pay atomic spies