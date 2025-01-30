MANTAR im neuen Look
Kommentieren
MANTAR ist nicht unbedingt bekannt für farbenfrohe und auffällige Kleidung aber das kann sich nun ändern, denn die Kombo aus Hamburg hat ein neues Video bei Youtube online gestellt, in dem man sich von einer anderen Seite zeigt.
Der Track 'Rex Perverso' stammt von dem neuen Album "Post Apocalyptic Depression", welches via Metal Blade Records am 14.02.2025 veröffentlicht wird.
"Post Apocalyptic Depression"
1 Absolute Ghost
2 Rex Perverso
3 Principle of Command
4 Dogma Down
5 Morbid Vocation
6 Halsgericht
7 Pit of Guilt
8 Church of Suck
9 Two Choices of Eternity
10 Face of Torture
11 Axe Death Scenario
12 Cosmic Abortion
Mantar - Rex Perverso (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKM_eU5Iek8
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records Youtube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- mantar post apocalyptic depression
0 Kommentare