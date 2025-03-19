LORD VIGO mit neuem Album im Mai
Die Epic Doom Metal-Band LORD VIGO aus dem rheinland-pfälzischen Landstuhl werden im Mai 2025 ihr sechstes Full-Length-Album auf High Roller Records veröffentlichen. Nach den vielbeachteten "Danse De Noir" (2020) und "We Shall Overcome" (2022), die Teil eins und zwei einer Trilogie bildeten, ist das neue Werk "Walk The Shadows" nicht an dieses Konzept gebunden. Aufgepasst...
... die erste Single folgt sehr bald!
"Walk The Shadows" Album Tracklist:
01 A Morbid Realm
02 Walk The Shadows
03 Through A Glass Darkly
04 We Shall Not
05 Killing Hearts And Endless Nights
06 Servant Of The Dark
07 The Triumph Of The Killing Heart
08 El Hakim
Lineup:
Vinz Clortho - Vocals, Drums, Synth
Volguus Zildrohar - Guitar, Bass, Synth
Toni Scoleri - Guitar, Bass, Synth
additional vocals / synths by Axel Westrich
Recorded 2024 at Atomic Age Studio
Produced / mixed by Vinz Clortho and Lord Vigo
Mastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony in December 2024
Front cover artwork by Markus Vesper
Back cover artwork by Mirkow Gastow
