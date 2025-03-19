LORD VIGO mit neuem Album im Mai

Die Epic Doom Metal-Band LORD VIGO aus dem rheinland-pfälzischen Landstuhl werden im Mai 2025 ihr sechstes Full-Length-Album auf High Roller Records veröffentlichen. Nach den vielbeachteten "Danse De Noir" (2020) und "We Shall Overcome" (2022), die Teil eins und zwei einer Trilogie bildeten, ist das neue Werk "Walk The Shadows" nicht an dieses Konzept gebunden. Aufgepasst...

... die erste Single folgt sehr bald!

"Walk The Shadows" Album Tracklist:

01 A Morbid Realm

02 Walk The Shadows

03 Through A Glass Darkly

04 We Shall Not

05 Killing Hearts And Endless Nights

06 Servant Of The Dark

07 The Triumph Of The Killing Heart

08 El Hakim

Lineup:





Vinz Clortho - Vocals, Drums, Synth

Volguus Zildrohar - Guitar, Bass, Synth

Toni Scoleri - Guitar, Bass, Synth

additional vocals / synths by Axel Westrich

Recorded 2024 at Atomic Age Studio

Produced / mixed by Vinz Clortho and Lord Vigo

Mastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony in December 2024

Front cover artwork by Markus Vesper

Back cover artwork by Mirkow Gastow