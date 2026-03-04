LONG DISTANCE CALLING: Zweite Single vom kommenden Album

Die Progressive-Rocker von LONG DISTANCE CALLING haben mit 'The Spiral' eine zweite Single von ihrem kommenden Album "The Phantom Void" veröffentlicht. Der neue Longplayer wird am 10. April 2026 erscheinen und insgesamt sieben Tracks beinhalten.

LONG DISTANCE CALLING - The Spiral



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj7ffHqSQx0&t