LONG DISTANCE CALLING: LP-Neuveröffentlichung von "Avoid The Light" und Tour
09.02.2024 | 14:08
Am 26. April soll das zweite Album von LONG DISTANCE CALLING, "Avoid The Light", auf Vinyl neu erscheinen. Aus diesem Anlass wird die Band auch einige Konzerte mit LEECH als Vorgruppe spielen:
27.04.2024 Winterthur / Salzhaus
28.04.2024 Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
04.05.20204 Osnabrück / Rosenhof
10.05.2024 London / The Garage
11.05.2024 NL-Utrecht / De Helling
12.05.2024 NL-Eindhoven / Effenaar (Kleine Zaal)
