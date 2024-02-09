LONG DISTANCE CALLING: LP-Neuveröffentlichung von

Am 26. April soll das zweite Album von LONG DISTANCE CALLING, "Avoid The Light", auf Vinyl neu erscheinen. Aus diesem Anlass wird die Band auch einige Konzerte mit LEECH als Vorgruppe spielen:



27.04.2024 Winterthur / Salzhaus

28.04.2024 Stuttgart / Im Wizemann

04.05.20204 Osnabrück / Rosenhof

10.05.2024 London / The Garage

11.05.2024 NL-Utrecht / De Helling

12.05.2024 NL-Eindhoven / Effenaar (Kleine Zaal)



