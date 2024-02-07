INFECTED RAIN und der Leuchtturm
07.02.2024 | 18:46
Am 9. Februar 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "Time" von INFECTED RAIN. Mit 'Lighthouse' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Lighthouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5WpBGzwIEo
