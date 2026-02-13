GRAVEMASS: Album im März

Die Death-Metal-Kapelle GRAVEMASS aus Kanada kündigt für den 6. März ihr Debütalbum "This Is The Way" an. Der Videoclip zum Titelstück ging heute online.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR9gy-AD8-E

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: gravemass this is the way