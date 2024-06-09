FU MANCHU mit neuem Album

Die kalifornischen Stoner-Rocker FU MANCHU melden sich mit brandneuem Material zurück! Das neue Album "The Return Of Tomorrow" erscheint am 14. Juni 2024 und beinhaltet dreizehn Titel.

Die Trackliste findet hier:

01. Dehumanize

02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine

03. Hands Of The Zodiac

04. Haze The Hides

05. Roads Of The Lowly

06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under

07. Destroyin' Light

08. Lifetime Waiting

09 Solar Baptized

10. What I Need

11. The Return Of Tomorrow

12. Liquify

13. High Tide

Hands Of The Zodiac

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQm_XPzLRxo

The Return Of Tomorrow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ina71Y_2SPE

Quelle: Band / Facebook Redakteur: Kevin Kleine Tags: fu manchu the return of tomorrow hands of the zodiacstoner rock