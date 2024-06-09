FU MANCHU mit neuem Album
Die kalifornischen Stoner-Rocker FU MANCHU melden sich mit brandneuem Material zurück! Das neue Album "The Return Of Tomorrow" erscheint am 14. Juni 2024 und beinhaltet dreizehn Titel.
Die Trackliste:
01. Dehumanize
02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine
03. Hands Of The Zodiac
04. Haze The Hides
05. Roads Of The Lowly
06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under
07. Destroyin' Light
08. Lifetime Waiting
09 Solar Baptized
10. What I Need
11. The Return Of Tomorrow
12. Liquify
13. High Tide
Hands Of The Zodiac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQm_XPzLRxo
The Return Of Tomorrow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ina71Y_2SPE
0 Kommentare