FIXATION: Neuer Song 'Random Acts Of Violence' veröffentlicht

Die norwegische Metalcore-Band FIXATION hat mit 'Random Acts Of Violence' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Der Track ist ein Vorgeschmack auf die EP "Speak In Tongues", welche im Herbst erscheinen soll.



Die Band sagt zum neuen Song: "'Random Acts Of Violence' is a conceptual journey that takes the listener into a story about a protagonist who feels ostracized from society and seeks meaning and belonging, but ends up finding solace in a cult. The story unfolds throughout our upcoming EP, and this single is where the story begins."



Bis dahin ist die Band im Sommer in Deutschland beim Summer Breeze und beim Full Force zu erleben.



