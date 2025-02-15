FATHOMLESS SKYWALKER kündigt Debüt-Album an

Die japanische Symphonic Power Metal-Band FATHOMLESS SKYWALKER kündigt mit "Anthems of the Resilient" ihr erstes Album, das via Streaming am 13. März sowie als CD am 4. April erscheint. 2024 trat die Band aus der Underground Metal-Szene Tokios erstmals hervor und landete mit 'Pirates of the Fathomless Sea' auf Platz 4 in den japanischen iTunes Metal-Charts sowie mit 'Seven Deadly Sins' direkt in den japanischen Top 10.

Das Album kann ab sofort via JPU Records vorbestellt werden.

Trackliste

1. Revolution

2. The Loyal Paladins

3. Power

4. Pirates Of The Fathomless Sea

5. Dystopia Survivors

6. Revenge of the Dead

7. 侍 -The Proud Warrior-

8. Seven Deadly Sins

9. Paradiso

FATHOMLESS SKYWALKER - Pirates Of The Fathomless Sea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-54Misrul8

Quelle: JPU Records Newsletter Redakteur: Michael Vogt Tags: fathomless skywalker anthems of the resilient