EXODUS: Gleich Drei Alben als Doppel-Vinyl-Re-Issues
Kommentieren
12.10.2024 | 17:37
Ab dem 22.11.2024, werden gleich drei Alben der kultigen Bay-Area-Thrasher EXODUS als kolorierte Doppel-Vinyl-Re-Issue bei Nuclear Blast erhältlich sein:
Exodus - Shovel Headed Kill Machine - Red Colored 2 Vinyl
Exodus - The Atrocity Exhibition...Exhibit A - Silver Colored 2 Vinyl
Exodus - Exhibit B: The Human Condition - Gold Colored 2 Vinyl
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast Records
- Redakteur:
- Kevin Kleine
- Tags:
- exodus reissue bayareathrash nuclearblast
0 Kommentare