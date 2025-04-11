ELVENKING geistert
11.04.2025 | 17:25
Mit 'The Ghosting' feiern die Italiener von ELVENKING die heutige Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums "Reader Of The Runes - Luna", das über Reaper Entertainment erscheint.
Folgende Songs sid auf dem Album zu hören:
01. Season Of The Owl
02. Luna
03. Gone Epoch
04. Stormcarrier
05. Starbath
06. On These Haunted Shores
07. The Ghosting
08. Throes Of Atonement
09. The Weeping
10. Reader Of The Runes Book II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w6tOMg_jHo
