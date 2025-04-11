ELVENKING geistert

Mit 'The Ghosting' feiern die Italiener von ELVENKING die heutige Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums "Reader Of The Runes - Luna", das über Reaper Entertainment erscheint.

Folgende Songs sid auf dem Album zu hören:

01. Season Of The Owl

02. Luna

03. Gone Epoch

04. Stormcarrier

05. Starbath

06. On These Haunted Shores

07. The Ghosting

08. Throes Of Atonement

09. The Weeping

10. Reader Of The Runes  Book II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w6tOMg_jHo