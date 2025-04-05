DÉTENTE: Bereits wieder am Ende?

Schlechte Nachrichten aus dem Hause DÉTENTE. Die Thrasher aus Kalifornien, die 1986 mit "Recognize No Authority" ein kultiges Debütalbum veröffentlicht haben und das noch heute in Szenekreisen enorm hoch gehandelt wird, müssen die geplanten Konzerte in Europa und den USA im Herbst diesen Jahres absagen. Als Grund geben sie finanzielle und auch persönliche Gründe an, die wohl auch zur kompletten Auflösung der Band geführt haben - zumindest schaut es aktuell so aus.

Das offizielle Statement der Band liest sich wie folgt:

"As many of you know it is extremely hard to make the financials work for a tour and for this reason along with some personal challenges amongst the band DÉTENTE are cancelling the upcoming shows in Europe and the USA. The current line-up will disband, there are currently no plans for the future but you never know.

Quelle: DÉTENTE

For anyone holding a ticket you can get a refund from the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding." Sehr schade.