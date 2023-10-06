DUST BOLT: Feuer und Flamme
06.10.2023 | 14:16
Einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Album geben uns die Jungs von DUST BOLT in Form von 'New Flame'.
Das dazugehörige Album "Sound & Fury" erscheint am 23. Februar über AFM Records.
Anbei die Trackliste:
01. Leave Nothing Behind
02. I Witness
03. I Am The One
04. New Flame
05. Burning Pieces
06. Sound And Fury
07. Love & Reality
08. Bluedeep
09. Disco Nnection
10. You Make Me Feel (Nothing)
11. Feel the Storm
12. Little Stone
- Quelle:
- AFM Records
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- dust bolt i witness sound fury afm records all noir
