DUST BOLT: Feuer und Flamme

Einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Album geben uns die Jungs von DUST BOLT in Form von 'New Flame'.

Das dazugehörige Album "Sound & Fury" erscheint am 23. Februar über AFM Records.

Anbei die Trackliste:

01. Leave Nothing Behind

02. I Witness

03. I Am The One

04. New Flame

05. Burning Pieces

06. Sound And Fury

07. Love & Reality

08. Bluedeep

09. Disco Nnection

10. You Make Me Feel (Nothing)

11. Feel the Storm

12. Little Stone