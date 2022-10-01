DRAGONHAMMER: erstes Video vom neuen Album: 'Kingdom Of The Ghosts'

Am 4. November erscheint über My Kingdom Music das neue Album von DRAGONHAMMER: "Second Life". Jetzt hat die Band ein erstes Lyric Video davon veröffentlicht: 'Kingdom Of The Ghosts'.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8Y02bnb7zQ

Quelle: Dragonhammer Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: dragonhammer second life kingdom of the ghosts