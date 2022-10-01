DRAGONHAMMER: erstes Video vom neuen Album: 'Kingdom Of The Ghosts'
01.10.2022 | 14:06
Am 4. November erscheint über My Kingdom Music das neue Album von DRAGONHAMMER: "Second Life". Jetzt hat die Band ein erstes Lyric Video davon veröffentlicht: 'Kingdom Of The Ghosts'.
Kingdom Of The Ghosts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8Y02bnb7zQ
