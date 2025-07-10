DESASTER: neuer Song, neues Album
Kommentieren
Die Koblenzer Black Thrasher DESASTER veröffentlichen am 22. August via Metal Blade Records ihre neue und zehnte Platte "Kill All Idols" und präsentieren uns vorab den Track 'Towards Oblivion'.
Towards Oblivion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d92wMh8T9N8
"Kill All Idols" Tracklist:
01. Great Repulsive Force
02. Emanation Of The Profane
03. Towards Oblivion
04. Kill The Idol
05. Ash Cloud Ritual
06. Fathomless Victory
07. Throne Of Ecstasy
08. They Are The Law
09. Stellar Remnant
10. Idols' End (Outro)
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- desaster towards oblivion kill all idols metal blade records
0 Kommentare