DESASTER: neuer Song, neues Album

Die Koblenzer Black Thrasher DESASTER veröffentlichen am 22. August via Metal Blade Records ihre neue und zehnte Platte "Kill All Idols" und präsentieren uns vorab den Track 'Towards Oblivion'.

Towards Oblivion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d92wMh8T9N8

"Kill All Idols" Tracklist:

01. Great Repulsive Force

02. Emanation Of The Profane

03. Towards Oblivion

04. Kill The Idol

05. Ash Cloud Ritual

06. Fathomless Victory

07. Throne Of Ecstasy

08. They Are The Law

09. Stellar Remnant

10. Idols' End (Outro)