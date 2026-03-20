DEAD CAN DANCE: Neuer Song 'Our Day Will Come' veröffentlicht

Lisa Gerrard und Brendan Perry, die das Duo DEAD CAN DANCE bilden, haben einen neuen Song mit dem Titel 'Our Day Will Come' veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf der Bandcamp-Seite verfügbar.



Die Veröffentlichung ist der Auftakt zu einer Reihe von Songs, die im Laufe des Jahres 2026 monatlich erscheinen. Jede Veröffentlichung enthält ein digitales PDF mit dem Original-Artwork und den Songtexten. Von jedem Kauf der neuen Single spendet die Band 50 Prozent an die MAP (Medical Aid For Palestinians).



Zudem hat sich die Band entschieden, alle zukünftigen Veröffentlichungen nur noch via Bandcamp und dem eigenen Label Holy Tongue Records erscheinen sollen.



Dazu die Band: "We have decided to no longer support streaming platforms that continue to exploit artists and promote AI generated music. In future we will sell our music directly to the public via Bandcamp, a platform that continues to support independent artists and which has commendably banned all forms of AI generated music, a technology that threatens the very life and soul of our profession".

Quelle: facebook.com/DeadCanDanceOfficial Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: dead can dance our day will come bandcamp neuer song holy tongue records