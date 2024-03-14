DARKTHRONE: neues Album in den Startlöchern

Am 26. April 2024 erscheint via Peaceville Records mit "It Beckons Us All" das neue Studioalbum der Norweger DARKTHRONE. Die Trackliste und einem kleinen Trailer können wir euch schon anbieten.



"It Beckons Us All" Trackliste:



1. Howling Primitive Colonies [06:30]

2. Eon 3 [05:43]

3. Black Dawn Affiliation [06:11]

4. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer [03:17]

5. The Bird People Of Nordland [07:27]

6. The Heavy Hand [04:18]

7. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet [10:03]



DARKTHRONE "It Beckons Us All" trailer







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHaKnsJjkjY

