CROWN OF ANGUISH mit neuem Album

Aus dem vereinigten Königreich kommt neuer Deat Metal von CROWN OF ANGUISH. Die Engländer um Frontmann Ali Lauder haben ihr zweites Studioalbum "Giants of the Twisting Sun" veröffentlicht. Der Nachfolger von "Stalker at the Midian Gate" kommt nur 1 Jahr später und zeigt, dass die Band viel kreatives Potenzial hat.





"Giants of the Twisting Sun" Trackliste:





01-The Book Of Phanin

02-Kingdom Bejeweled

03-Forbidden Ophiolatry Of The Demilune

04-Great Devourer, The Writhing King

05-Solomnos: Book Of Dreams

06-Descendant By The Blood Of The Subterrealm

07-Septad Immaculos (Apocryphal)

Quelle: CROWN OF ANGUISH Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crown of anguish giants of the twisting sun