CROWN OF ANGUISH mit neuem Album

Aus dem vereinigten Königreich kommt neuer Deat Metal von CROWN OF ANGUISH. Die Engländer um Frontmann Ali Lauder haben ihr zweites Studioalbum "Giants of the Twisting Sun" veröffentlicht. Der Nachfolger von "Stalker at the Midian Gate" kommt nur 1 Jahr später und zeigt, dass die Band viel kreatives Potenzial hat.
"Giants of the Twisting Sun" Trackliste:
01-The Book Of Phanin
02-Kingdom Bejeweled
03-Forbidden Ophiolatry Of The Demilune
04-Great Devourer, The Writhing King
05-Solomnos: Book Of Dreams
06-Descendant By The Blood Of The Subterrealm
07-Septad Immaculos (Apocryphal)
