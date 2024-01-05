COLTRE mit erstem Langspieler
05.01.2024 | 18:01
Die britische Schwermetall-Kapelle COLTRE veröffentlicht am 23. Februar über Dying Victims Productions ihr langersehntes Debütalbum "To Watch With Hands To Touch With Eyes", nachdem sie 2020 mit der EP "Under The Influence" schon für reichlich Furore im Underground sorgen konnte. Probeheadbangen kann man bereits hier mit der zweiten Singleauskopplung 'Rat Race'.
- Dying Victims Productions
- Stephan Lenze
- coltre to watch with hands to touch with eyes dying victims productions
